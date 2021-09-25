I don’t get why, despite overwhelming COVID-19 vaccination data, some parents choose to put their kids in harm’s way.

I don’t get why some politicians seemingly choose to use people as fodder for short-term political gain. And not only our children — all of us. Democrats, Republicans and those in between.

Maybe those politicians don’t believe the data because they spread so much misinformation themselves that they no longer can tell truth from fiction.

Some say mandates are bad and that they infringe upon their personal freedoms. Were they never taught that personal freedom ends when it infringes upon others?

I’m sure that many of the me-first advocates are Christians. I wonder how many of them tell the author of the Ten Commandments (mandates) that they find them unacceptable because they infringe upon their freedoms.

As an 86-year-old who was a youngster during World War II, I’ve seen a lot of changes and advancements — in medicine, in travel, in communications and, unfortunately, in human behavior.

At 86, I fear for the future: politically, environmentally and socially. The latter being key.

I believe that term limits for Congress would help. The presidency, the most powerful position in the country, has term limits. Why not Congress?

Unfortunately, a national disaster may be needed to bring us together. World War II brought people together, and not just Americans. Later, 9/11 saw members of Congress — Republicans and Democrats — standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol singing the national anthem together and in harmony.

It shouldn’t be whether we win or lose, but how we play the game.

Bob Bauer

Manheim