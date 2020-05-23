Hostile individualism is also a pandemic. There is a dangerous movement in America that rejects the fact that my actions affect you and yours affect me. Not believing it doesn’t make it “fake news.”

Me asking you to wear a mask is stomping on your rights? What about you infecting me with a deadly virus that will kill my immunocompromised family — is that freedom? Living in America means sharing some responsibility for the well-being of those around us. We’re all a part of the cure. It’s on all of us to act in ways that will help contain the novel coronavirus.

I see these “Reopen PA” signs popping up; they say “protect the vulnerable.” I completely understand that you need money to eat and you need to work to get money. Trust me, I get it. I’m right there with you. But the major obstacle to reopening isn’t “wanting Trump to fail” or “dirty liberals who hate America.” No, what’s standing in the way of beating this virus and reopening the economy is the hostile individualism that refuses to show adequate concern for the health of others.

The virus is not under control; it’s not going away any time soon — we can’t just pretend like it doesn’t exist and hope it goes away. It will go away if and when we make it go away. That means a vaccine down the road, but until then, we need to push back against hostile individualism and care for each other, because we’re all vulnerable.

Christopher DeWalt

Strasburg