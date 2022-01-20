As I sit here in my recliner watching U.S. Sen. Rand Paul talk down to Dr. Anthony Fauci (Republicans and their minions have gone after Fauci, his wife and even his children), I think to myself what a pompous, arrogant ass Rand Paul is. Then I remember that in 2017, Paul’s neighbor beat him up, and did some serious damage. Good for the neighbor, I think.

Also, several times I have thought to myself: Why doesn’t someone do us all a favor, and put former President Donald Trump in jail, and throw away the keys for all the lies he keeps telling? I’d be the warden. I relished my thoughts, how satisfying — it felt good.

Then, like a bomb, it hit me: This is how hate starts. First there are negative thoughts; sometimes they turn into negative speech, then into negative actions and hate. Get a bunch of hateful people together and look out — all kinds of awful things happen.

What ever happened to the peacemakers? Have we vanquished them all? Jesus was a peacemaker; Mahatma Gandhi and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were peacemakers. There are still some around, like Jimmy Carter. Pope Francis is a man of peace. Gayle King of CBS, with her calm and peaceful ways, comes to mind.

Someone, please identify the peacemakers, for we need them now. If we don’t have peace, love and integrity in this country, what will become of us? What will become of our wonderful country?

Cynthia Van Whervin Kaplan

Manheim