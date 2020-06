Here in Lancaster and across the nation, let’s be reasonable by declaring a statute of limitations on statues. A logical line of demarcation, in my view, is the Civil War. Statues “honoring” people who sought to break our nation apart should now be removed. But statues and monuments honoring George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, etc., should remain. Yes, they were slave owners but also founding patriots of our nation.

David Ferruzza

East Hempfield Township