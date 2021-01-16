What is so unforgivable at this time in U.S. history is the unimaginable gullibility of so many people! To fall for the outrageous lies and conspiracy theories espoused by one spoiled rich man reveals a naiveté which, simply put, is mind-blowing!

What does this guy mean to you, really? Is he your new god? Do you honestly believe that half of your fellow citizens “want to destroy America”? Which ones? Your neighbors up the street?

There is no “they.” There is only “us.” Do some critical thinking and research. Turn off Fox News and broaden your scope. Turn off your anger and see the truth instead. The emperor has no clothes!

Carol Westfall

Christiana