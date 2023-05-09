With a semi-automatic rifle suitable for the military used in yet another mass slaying, person after person got on camera at the news briefing last weekend in Texas and told us to pray and that God can turn things around.

It is not the job of law enforcement officers to tell us to pray. It is their job to keep us safe. Period!

Nor is it the job of policymakers to tell us to pray. Ever. It is also not a policymaker’s job to promote the idea that a citizen must be willing to get a gun and shoot someone they fear before that person can kill you or a loved one. That is fearmongering depravity.

It is a policymaker’s job to work on policy and regulations to resolve this crisis, step by step, until the data on our nation’s gun deaths resembles that of the developed nations of the world.

I am praying for law enforcement officers and policymakers who understand this.

Anne Freas

East Hempfield Township