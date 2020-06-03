Now our children and grandchildren have taken to the streets for peaceful protest. Why? Because an end must come to horrific outcries like “I can’t breathe!” and “Please don’t shoot!” They have gotten tired of the George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor incidents.

Why? Because this horrific construct of American racial inequality, unjust criminal justice and the “game hunting” by law enforcement must stop. Hundreds of years of disregarding black lives and decades of stereotyping people of color must come to an end.

And how? By the honesty necessary to hold accountable a legal system that perpetuates racism. By rendering just punishments on active and retired police officers who commit these criminal acts. And by speaking truth to governmental powers that look the other way in efforts to fulfill their visions and plans to gentrify city communities and factor out the current residents.

Youth are rising up, because the spirit of equality and equity is stirring within them. The blood of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers and Malcolm X is crying from the ground of this American culture — calling them to fight for a removal of the injustices that got them killed.

Now, it is time for radical change and the blood of Jesus to quell and satiate their thirst. There is a biblical mandate in 2 Chronicles 7:14. If employed with sincerity, this will move the powers that be into the channels of real justice; realizing that the time is now for peace, but far spent for patience!

Pastor Kevin Byam-Brown

Lancaster