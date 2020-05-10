Regarding Michelle Singletary's column (“Count the cost before getting a pet”) in the Money section of the April 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline:

If the country spends $29.3 billion annually on veterinary care and products for pets, there must be many reasons not mentioned in this column.

In this time of chaos, pets can bring a warmth and loyalty not to be found elsewhere. They bring to a family unconditional love and devotion. They bring a happy tail wag and friendly greeting, no matter what the day holds.

In this time of social distancing, they provide company and fun and loyalty. They also enjoy a daily walk, which is good for all. And this can be done daily in the sun and spring weather to come. In the “new normal,” when we must stay apart from family and friends, pets are warm, friendly bodies, always ready to spend time with you. They pull you “off line” and back to what normal might be again.

Yes, they are an expense, and veterinary care today is very expensive, but the return from having a dog or cat is well worth the cost. They give back many times the budgeted cost and will keep giving when our familiar normal is back.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Our family has three yellow, four-footed members and we would not trade them for anything.

Consider the cost, of course, but remember there are many advantages to adding a pet.

Joyce Schaeffer

Sadsbury Township