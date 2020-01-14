The Dec. 21 letter “Criticism from a longtime hunter” described the writer’s perspective on the deer hunting experience and ended with a call to Pennsylvania politicians to reverse their decision to open the hunting season on a Saturday — instead of the traditional Monday. It was a nice letter that suggested a Saturday opening would impair the family and camp “bonding” aspect of hunting. On the contrary, I believe an additional Saturday of hunting will enable more hunting for dads and children and disable the camp “yarning’’ and drinking.
In New York’s Catskill Mountains, where I grew up, deer season also opened on a Monday, but there were no “blue laws” that disallowed Sunday hunting. Most dads in the 1950s and 1960s had to work Monday through Friday or Saturday and could only hunt weekends. Also, hunting camps were few and far between and not a luxury available to the average working man. As a result, my brother and I were able to spend weekends hunting with our dad. We didn’t know of or care about hunting camp camaraderie.
Just because the state says you can hunt on the first Saturday, no one is forcing you to. The number of hunters in Pennsylvania is dropping faster than a musketball at 60 yards. We need more hunting days. Is it really asking too much to give rifled deer hunters two full weekends per annual, two-week antlered season? Opening Saturday is a good start. Now let’s open up Sundays so I can spend more time in the woods hunting.
Leo Rosenberger
Manheim Township