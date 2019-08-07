With the latest mass killings in El Paso and Dayton come outpourings of grief, horror and indignation that this continues to happen in our country.
I travel a great deal internationally and, frankly, I feel safer outside our country. In this country, you never know if a dinner out or a trip to the mall for school supplies or a trip to the local movie theater will end in death and violence.
When will the majority of us agree that enough is enough? I hope you all will join me in writing or calling your senators and representatives to demand action.
I have yet to hear a reasonable response to the question of why a private citizen needs military grade weapons or automatic weapons. While I don’t personally like guns, I respect the right of people to own them for hunting and personal safety. But surely there is a better balance that can be reached regarding what types of weapons can be sold and owned.
We need much better data on who has guns. It’s my opinion that we need much better control over who can buy a gun, and much better control over the licensing of gun owners. While I respect the right of an organization like the National Rifle Association to exist, I believe its power over our government must stop.
I will not vote for anyone, going forward, who takes money from the NRA and who doesn’t support making our gun laws much more restrictive.
Sandi Bush
West Donegal Township