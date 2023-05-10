When reviewing the qualifications of the various judicial candidates for the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, one candidate stands out — Karen Maisano. Her qualifications are unassailable. It is a shame that our local Republican Party has chosen to work against her, rather than with her.

Not once has the local Republican Party argued that their three endorsed candidates are better qualified. Further, from what I have read, it seems the local Republican Party has attempted to shield their candidates from independent and knowledgeable review. Why? Is it because they know there would be no comparison favorable to their handpicked candidates?

Our judiciary, at all levels, needs to be independent and act in accordance with established laws — not as advocates for particular political perspectives.

It’s time that we all elect a qualified person to be our judge.

Vote for Judge Karen Maisano.

Gary Babin

Manheim Township