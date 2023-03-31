Monday afternoon I turned the TV on and learned about the deplorable mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The killings were committed with guns that are vehemently protected and beloved by individuals whom I view as some of the most misguided lawmakers and self-proclaimed patriots in the United States.

FOX “entertainment channel” chose to report on the killings of school employees and innocent children by airing an interview with a Nashville official who was, as expected, expressing sorrow and sympathy and sending thoughts and prayers to the families whose loved ones were heinously killed with sacrosanct guns.

Then the official felt compelled to make a snide comment intended to besmirch Northern liberals. He said that some people would not like him saying that he is praying, but “that is what we do here in the South.”

It is clear to me that he was demonstrating his contempt for Americans who believe that prayers aren’t being answered and that more action is necessary to reduce or eliminate mass shootings.

He’d seemingly like us to believe that God favors the Second Amendment more than the commandment “thou shalt not murder.”

Let’s ask U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and all of the self-righteous, pro-gun and anti-abortion conservatives to pray and realize that God wants them to pass laws and institute policies that will address gun violence and save lives.

The Second Amendment demands “a well regulated Militia,” so let’s regulate who may have semi-automatic weapons and demand that they are stored in National Guard armories. Let’s demand that our legislators work tirelessly to modify the Constitution’s Second Amendment. The majority of Americans favor stricter gun control laws now!

Richard Trexler

East Donegal Township