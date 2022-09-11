Cars, including electric cars, are bad for the climate.

Cars have a tremendous carbon footprint due to their complex and resource-intensive manufacture and, in the case of regular cars, the use of fossil fuels.

A typical use of cars in the United States is to commute to and from work, often alone. In that case, the car transports one or two people per day. Compare that to buses, trains, trolleys or subways, which transport hundreds, if not thousands, of people in a single day.

Other transportation options that are more efficient and are better for the climate are cycling and walking.

When using a car, the motor must move two tons or more of metal, compared to much less than 100 pounds of metal for an e-bike.

Both walking and cycling are essentially zero-carbon methods of transportation. From a climate perspective, we must make these alternatives more accessible and competitive to reduce the transportation footprint of our society.

Additionally, we must invest in infrastructure and plan our communities in ways that are conducive to utilizing the alternative methods of transport listed above. The fewer cars on the road, the better.

Michael Poon

East Hempfield Township