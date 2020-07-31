Wednesday’s front-page LNP | LancasterOnline headline, “County seeks to increase testing,” sounds like a move in the right direction. However, there was no mention of increased processing of lab results.

My husband recently experienced symptoms and was tested. We immediately reached out to his close contacts and awaited results in quarantine. His symptoms subsided in a week and we remained quarantined three additional days, as recommended with COVID-19.

He did not receive results for 19 days; fortunately, they were negative. The reason given for the delay was that the labs handling COVID-19 tests were overwhelmed.

In an effort to reduce community spread, there needs to be a quicker turnaround on testing results. Lancaster County commissioners, please include this in your plans for additional testing.

Terry Grafenstine

Warwick Township