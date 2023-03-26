Money is a problem in many ways.

How many people in Pennsylvania actually look at the cost of what we pay for in salaries and benefits for lawmakers in our state and federal government?

Politicians continually say that they are working to ease the pain of constituents and that they feel the pain too. But look up what they get paid and all the perks we pay for — some of them for life.

If all politicians had to pay for things like everyday citizens do, maybe then I would agree that they feel the pain too.

Look at how many other states’ legislatures are doing a lot better than Pennsylvania’s — some with fewer and/or part-time lawmakers.

There needs to be a big change in Harrisburg. But, guess what, the people who give lawmakers all the fully paid perks, outrageous salaries and lifetime benefits are the same ones needed to change that.

Read the state constitution regarding what they should be getting paid — oh, wait, they voted to change that part to make things better for themselves.

Instead of raising taxes, finding more things to tax and trying to legalize marijuana in order to raise more revenue for them to waste, how about lawmakers doing their job and finding ways to decrease spending?

Since elections are now over, do you hear any politicians saying they are working on property tax elimination? Harrisburg’s hot air kept us all warm all winter.

Ralph Brightbill

North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County