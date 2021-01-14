First, I admit I’m a lifetime Democrat. I believe it’s the best party to be in. I also know that Lancaster County is overwhelmingly Republican. As much as I wish Lancaster voters would take a better look at Democrats running, I don’t believe anything that I say will change that.

Looking at what is happening at the U.S. Capitol and the continued backing of President Donald Trump by most elected Republicans, there is one thing I can’t understand. If any other Republicans are outraged at the past four years, why aren’t any of them running a primary race against the Trump-supporting Republicans? There have to be some Republicans who want to be open-minded and want to make changes in this state and country. Why are they letting the same people, who seemingly care only about power, get a free pass?

It’s time for people who are more open-minded to get into the race. We need good leadership badly, and we are not getting it. We also need people to listen to the candidates for office and vote for the people who represent your views — not a political party’s views.

Wallace Kamper

Strasburg