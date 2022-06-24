Public transit has many advantages. It’s environmentally friendly. It’s accessible to people who can’t drive or can’t afford a car. And with soaring gas prices, I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s looked into taking the bus.

Unfortunately, taking the bus is not an option for most Lancaster County residents. A look through the schedules on the Red Rose Transit site shows that all routes go through Lancaster city. A person traveling from Elizabethtown to Marietta — about a 15-minute drive — must ride to the Queen Street terminal in Lancaster and transfer. Assuming that everything is on time, one might leave Elizabethtown at 6:55 a.m. to arrive at Marietta at 9:20 a.m. This does not include the trip to the bus stop, which may be several miles away.

Outlying counties also have extremely limited weekend hours, or none at all. People who work weekends will have a difficult time finding a bus to take them to their destination. People who wish to use the bus on the weekend to go to an event, run errands or make an appointment are likely out of luck.

Sadly, the lack of public transit has harsh consequences. I have heard from multiple people who have struggled to find work that they could commute to. Missing the last bus —which might depart as early as 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. — can mean being stranded miles from home.

Imagine the benefits of improved public transit: reduced emissions and traffic, access to employment and resources for those most in need and maybe, just maybe, less money spent on gas.

Clarissa Grunwald

Elizabethtown