Hypothetically, what if the National Transportation Safety Board received reports that vehicles could not be controlled? Severe accidents were reported due to speeds over 5 mph.

Hypothetically, the board would then immediately reduce all speed limits to 5 mph and order manufacturers to design and install regulators to limit vehicle speeds to 5 mph.

Sound reasonable?

Of course not!

Instead, in reality, the board would order vehicle inspections; determine in that hypothetical case that the problem was caused by faulty steering mechanisms; order an engineering redesign and the manufacturing of replacement mechanisms; determine make, model, year and source of manufacture of vehicles with the problem; and order inspection and repair of those faulty vehicles.

The board would not slow a transportation-dependent economy.

Now to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools, businesses and the economy are impacted because the virus has not been isolated, successfully treated or prevented. The federal government has not focused national resources on those actions. Instead, it has thrown resources and constraints at symptoms, not causes. That doesn’t make sense!

Until our federal government develops and deploys accurate and rapid tests for the virus, and then isolates and treats those with the virus, we will not get back to “normal.” Schools, businesses, care facilities and our lives will be impacted.

We currently have no assurance of successful outcomes. Our federal government needs to get its act together.

Bob Kline and Sid Paskowitz

West Lampeter Township