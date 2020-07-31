Every day we are bombarded with the total number of COVID-19 cases, which fans our worst fears. Should it?

This number includes confirmed cases in which the individual is asymptomatic. I don’t believe there are any other situations in which the public case count includes asymptomatic cases. So how can we judge if the number of COVID-19 cases being reported is as alarming as it sounds?

Identifying asymptomatic cases is important to protecting the vulnerable, but we need to focus attention on the number who actually became ill. For those, we need to know how many required hospitalization, how many required intensive care or ventilators, and how many have actually died directly from COVID-19. These numbers can then be measured against the capacity of our resources in order to assess the degree of concern.

Other factors also seemingly inflate the reported number of cases. Some individuals are tested multiple times. Some who die for other reasons (heart attack, dementia, etc.) but also test positive might be included in the case count, too.

We simply don’t have the right information to make a rational assessment of the COVID-19 risk. The total case count being reported is misleading. Our leaders politicize too much, our media sensationalizes too much and no one provides the specific COVID-19 data needed to properly assess the risk and make informed decisions about reopening schools, relaxing restrictions, etc.

We can’t just act in fear forever.

Ken Miller

East Lampeter Township