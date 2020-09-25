I’m a member of Put People First! PA. I’m on the coordinating committee of the PA Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, which is a continuation of the work started by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. before his assassination. I will be marching in the Medicaid March to demand a public health care advocate for Pennsylvania.

I, like many others in the community, am upset about the decision made by the Lancaster City Council to rezone the former St. Joseph Hospital property to build primarily luxury housing and retail space. The council did that instead of organizing with us to get our redevelopment vision, which would have addressed the gaps in health care, housing, food insecurity, good-paying jobs and other social services our community needs.

It’s heartbreaking that it seemingly took the fatal police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz this month for our city government to start talking about these issues. If they are serious, then they should start listening to our solutions.

If we’d had a public health care advocate in place when UPMC Pinnacle announced the closure of its city hospital, our fight would have been easier. We know there are gaps in health care services — especially mental health care — and having a public health care advocate will address those gaps. We must demand a public health care advocate for Pennsylvania to avoid unnecessary deaths.

I’ll be marching in the South Central PA Medicaid March at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at 250 College Ave. in Lancaster. Will you join the York and Lancaster Put People First! PA efforts on that day? For more information: putpeoplefirstpa.org/coronavirus

Tammy Rojas

Lancaster