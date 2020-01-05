Many of our fellow citizens are in a bad mood, often expressed in nasty political invective: “Trump is Hitler,” “impeachment’s a leftist farce,” “the planet’s going to burn up in 12 years,” “global warming’s a leftist farce,” “so-and-so is a racist,” “so-and-so is a socialist” (wait, that’s what they call themselves now), “cops are racists,” “Baltimore’s a hellhole,” and on and on. Why? Stipulating that there will always be serious problems, I note that unemployment is down, the economy’s doing well, very few of us (God bless them) are fighting our overseas wars for us. What’s up?
Human beings need struggle. They need resistance. As Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky writes: “Shower upon him every earthly blessing, drown him in a sea of happiness, so that nothing but bubbles of bliss can be seen on the surface; give him economic prosperity, such that he should have nothing else to do but sleep, eat cakes and busy himself with the continuation of his species, and even then out of sheer ingratitude, sheer spite, man would play you some nasty trick.”
That’s why everything has to be a war — on poverty, on drugs, on tobacco, on cancer, on this, on that.
Despite (or perhaps because of) horrendous suffering, America was arguably never psychologically healthier than during World War II. I’m certainly not advocating a shooting war; war really is hell.
But perhaps we could find a healthier way to debate with our neighbors.
Christopher Brooks
Lancaster