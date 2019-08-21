America needs a new constitutional amendment to grant all human beings the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This ideal is enshrined within the Declaration of Independence, yet does not exist within the U.S. Constitution. Because it does not exist, we had slavery and Jim Crow. Because it does not exist, we have systemic racism, something that most Americans simply do not understand. Because it does not exist, we have the zero tolerance and child separation policies of the Trump administration. Our nation acknowledges and redefines the right to life, liberty and happiness for subsections of society from time to time. It is time to grant it to all of humanity.
The constitutional amendment would simply state, “We, the people of the United States, hold these truths to be self-evident, that all human beings are created equal and endowed by their creator certain unalienable rights, which include the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These rights include the right to freedom from hunger, poverty, torture and war. These rights also include all of the rights enshrined within the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights.”
In accordance with this amendment, all children attending American schools should be taught the importance of these rights and the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights (link: bit.ly/HumanRightsDocument).
I ask all Americans to read and understand the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights. It appeals to our better natures and compels our compassion to grow for other fellow humans.
Ajay Marwaha
East Lampeter Township