In 1968, the musical “Hair” opened on Broadway and subsequently ran for many years there, as well as in London and around the U.S. and Europe. The dawning of the Age of Aquarius was defined in the show’s opening song, “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In.”
That age was said to feature “harmony and understanding, sympathy and trust abounding, no more falsehood and derision, golden living dreams of visions, and the mind’s true liberation.”
Therefore, “Let the sunshine in.”
Especially recently, many of us still are hoping for a new type of Aquarius. We want an age of togetherness rather than divisiveness, open-mindedness rather than deceitfulness, and problem-solving rather than incompetence. We want to move beyond disunity, inanity, absurdity, fraudulence and narcissism toward an age of understanding, encouragement, collaboration, supportiveness and prosperity — for all.
Our districts, counties, states and country are filled with people who can make change happen, since good minds, hearts and souls are spread across all perspectives. What we need to do better, and are not doing now, is to reach out to those who disagree with us and enter into meaningful discussions with an open mind. We should read and hear what others have to say, even if it is very difficult to understand much of the logic of others’ belief and practices. We should learn that compromise is more productive than rigid adherence to one’s own point of view. We have to find a way to grow and improve together.
“Let the sunshine in.”
Terry W. Blue
Washington Boro