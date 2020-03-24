Republican that I am, I support the idea of bailing out citizens below a given fiscal threshold to help them deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not of their own making.

This problem involves a president who disregards scientific input and, in my view, tried far too long to pretend that this health problem would disappear when warm weather came. Thus, the federal government waited far too long to “get real.” So we citizens are paying an enormous price — and are about to pay even more — because of such irresponsible thinking by our country’s top leadership.

Now, all of a sudden, the president proposes to send money to us, which in many cases would indeed solve enormous fiscal challenges for us. But how many of those anti-socialism letter writers will deposit the president’s check when they think no one is looking? So much for their thinly veiled gripes about socialism.

We should not be fooled. Ultimately, this is not about us and our needs; it’s about President Donald Trump “throwing us a bone,” hoping thereby to “purchase” our votes with federal tax money. We should not get snookered by this serial liar, despite our gratitude for his success with certain of our pet hopes.

We need a more responsible president who honors the Eighth Commandment, the one about sins of the tongue; who understands himself truly as a servant of the people, not as their would-be king; and who addresses problems in a more intelligent and timely manner.

Karl E. Moyer

Lancaster Township