America cannot withstand another four years of Donald Trump.

Those of us who saw him as unfit from the outset are accused of unbridled hatred toward him, but I don’t hate Trump.

I do hate what he has done to this country with his lies; his incitement of racial division; his denigration of women; his seeming deference to dictators like Vladimir Putin and real socialists like Kim Jong Un; and his attacks on science while thousands of Americans are dying from COVID-19.

Did the people who voted for him to “shake things up” really want this?

There is a chasm between shaking things up and smashing them to pieces.

We have the power to remove Trump from office if we vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They are well prepared to do the enormous job ahead.

But we must vote. We cannot sit this one out.

Carol Shane

Washington Boro