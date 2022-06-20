Plastic is one of the most toxic materials in the world. It has polluted our oceans, destroyed ecosystems and now exists within the very food we eat, which will result in the deaths of not just countless animals, but humans too.

Therefore, a solution must come to light. We must do away with as many plastics as possible, and we must replace them with materials that can be truly recycled and naturally break down, with less of a residual carbon footprint.

Only about 15% of plastics can be recycled or reutilized. Plastics can be used for things such as packaging frozen and refrigerated foods, including yogurt and ice cream, milk and meats. But items such as detergents and soaps can be packaged in glass or cardboard.

Plastic toys, though some do find their way into the trash, are less of a problem due to children passing them on to others.

Manufacturing glass, wood and certain metals can save on the cost of producing plastic, as well. And when these materials break down, they cause less of an effect on the environment (termites and insects consume wood; glass becomes smoothed sea glass and eventually sand; and metals rust away).

By diminishing the amount of plastic, we can make a better world.

Among the other materials that can be used for packaging and shipping: glass, aluminum, wood, paper, cotton, steel, bronze and biodegradables.

John Kieley

Strasburg