The front of my T-shirt is embellished with the word “CHAD.” That’s not my name. It’s the name of the country where my wife and I served for many years.

On the back is this text: “All the ends of the earth shall remember and turn to the Lord” (Psalm 22:27).

Obviously, that hasn’t happened yet, but it is what we need now in America and around the world. Only as we turn to the Lord will we be able to find and apply lasting solutions to the racial and cultural conflicts in America. Otherwise, we will just be putting bandages of the appropriate color on open sores.

Rev. Carl Hodges

Manheim Township