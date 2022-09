We have inherited and do perpetuate a world of division, of borders and boundaries, of lineage and labels. That which separates us is a creation of the human mind, a fallacy. There is no Them. There is no Other. There is only Us, nearly 8 billion of Us.

My neighbor is not an enemy. He is my brother and she is my sister. They are fellow human beings. To transform the world, to find peace amongst us, we must first transform our thinking.

Dale Waltman

Cornwall, Lebanon County