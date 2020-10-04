I have been alive for 13 presidents of the United States. Of those, 12 have acted and governed as the president of all the people of the United States.

True democracy requires that we listen to each other and agree, or compromise and meet somewhere toward the middle. Without that process, our democracy and the republic will fail to advance toward the more perfect union that the framers of the Constitution envisioned.

Many of us are talking at each other, rather than with each other. Too many are not open to hearing opinions or perspectives that differ from their own, resulting in increased polarization. Having different beliefs and viewpoints is perfectly normal and good. But if we can’t see that there is good in everyone and that we each have our own valid life experiences that have shaped who we are and what we believe, then we can’t trust each other to converse and learn from each other.

For the bright future of our children and grandchildren, for the bright future of our community and country, and for the bright future of our world, we must work hard together to build that bright future.

We will succeed together or fail together. I urge you to always think before reacting to anything you hear or read. Ask: Is what you heard or read widely confirmed and accepted? Does it build up or tear down relationships between people? Does it point the way to a positive and inclusive outcome for our community and our world?

Steve Alderfer

Washington Boro