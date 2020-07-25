Well, here we are again, essentially back to square one. To all you selfish people and businesses — not just here in Pennsylvania but across the nation — that put your wants before the health and welfare of the public, quit your bellyaching.

You’re the reason we’re back to more restrictions. Part of the blame also goes to some of the governors who didn’t have enough backbone to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing. Gov. Tom Wolf tried, but some of you seemingly thought you were above any restrictions.

But really, let’s put the blame where it belongs. That man in the White House said it was the responsibility of each state’s governor to make the decisions for his or her state. That’s called passing the buck, which he seems to be really good at.

Recently, a dying man in Texas told his nurse he originally thought the coronavirus was a hoax, but he realized he’d made a mistake. The man in the White House once called the reaction to the virus the Democrats’ “new hoax.”

Well it’s not just a hoax, and it’s not going to just go away unless we all act as responsible adults, practice social distancing and wear masks.

You’ll notice I never refer to the man in Washington by his title. To me, that title needs to be earned — by someone who puts the health and welfare of the nation ahead of his own ego. A true leader leads by example, but because of that man’s leadership, thousands have died.

Jackie Arndt

Mount Joy