Having recently returned from six weeks in Hawaii — which has seemingly been doing better than most states with COVID-19 — I was mystified at the uproar and protests over wearing masks here.

In Hawaii, after quarantining for 14 days, I rarely saw anyone not wearing a mask. On the bus there was this sign: “No Mask, No Ride, No Exceptions.” (Part of Hawaiian history is the sad story of infectious diseases brought to the islands.)

Now with increasing deaths and hospital beds filling up here, I assumed people had gotten beyond whatever political or “freedom” issues they had concerning the wearing of masks.

But when I saw a recent photo of a political rally in Georgia, I didn’t count more than a dozen masks in a crowd of at least 150. Nor was there any distancing — except for the president.

We all have to abide by many rules, from wearing seat belts to “no shirt, no shoes, no service.” When I was young, I lined up to take the polio vaccine (then on a pink sugar cube). Now it seems many people may not get vaccinated. The polio vaccine saved lives.

Today, we need to depend on common decency and consideration for others (family, the elderly, front-line workers, even strangers). The golden rule comes to mind. Let’s step up to fight the new No. 1 killer in the United States and focus our energy on the many other urgent issues America faces.

Brad Igou

West Hempfield Township