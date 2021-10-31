A Page A1 article in the Oct. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline was about the poisonous news feeds derived from social media sites (“Poll: We agree on bad info, but blame each other,” The Associated Press). “Who to blame?” was the gist of the article about the lack of reliable, truthful and fact-based journalism.

Meanwhile, the cover of The Atlantic magazine this month features the question, “Who killed America’s newspapers?”

The answer to both questions is simple. Americans refuse to pay for real investigative journalism. Most people “like” free journalism that’s available via social media and its search engines. But you cannot get objective, high-quality newsgathering without paying for it.

Ever notice how free meals are not very good? Well, the same is true with journalism. All the social media “junk journalism” sites do is feed your preexisting biases. The advanced algorithms employed by these mind-bending social media giants are that good.

The truth about high-quality journalism was best expressed by a media giant, Edward R. Murrow, when he said, “To be persuasive, we must be believable. To be believable, we must be credible. To be credible, we must be truthful.”

I would add to all that wisdom that the public must be willing to pay money for the honor of reading credible sources. I am thankful that LNP | LancasterOnline exists and would encourage my fellow citizens to put their money where their “mind might go.” It might be hyperbolic to say, but the fate of the republic hinges on this important truth.

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township