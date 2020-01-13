The stabbing of five people in a New York rabbi’s home as they celebrated Hanukkah on Dec. 28 was, as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated, “an act of domestic terrorism” fueled by intolerance and a “cancer” of growing hatred in America. These acts of violence against Jews in America are obviously growing. Citizens in every community have got to do what we can, speaking out and defending our Jewish sisters and brothers. We cannot simply leave it up to them to defend themselves without help. They are under attack, and we non-Jews need to support them in any way we can.
Whatever is the cause of the uptick of this violence, we need to stand with them, take every opportunity to speak out against violence against them and other minorities, and remember that diversity is what makes this country great.
And I’m guessing that somewhere in the literature of all faiths is the admonition to love one’s neighbor. I’m glad we have each other.
The Rev. Bob Hannum
East Hempfield Township