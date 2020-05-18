If in the course of reading, thinking, conversation and learning you’re never made uncomfortable, you’re doing it wrong. We gather information and facts to draw conclusions. We should not draw conclusions and search out affirmation for them. That disrupts the notion of truth and allows for one to create whatever reality they desire. This, as we are learning, can be dangerous.

Disagreements can be productive when our commitments are to truth and understanding. They can be dangerous when our commitments are to ideologies, elaborate rationalization and self-interest. When we point to a person’s lowest possible intention upon disagreement, we undermine our ability to actually call out conscious malevolence. When we are guided by ruthless self-interest, we break down the pillars on which successful, organized life rests.

Strange times. I'm going to strive to do better and hope all who read this will too.

We can fight each other to the end. We can’t fight the fact we are all sharing this big, beautiful country. We can’t fight the fact that unless we do better, this experiment in self-government will fail mightily.

Rick Hodge

New Holland