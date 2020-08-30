Thanks for printing the Kaiser Health News article in the Aug. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Living section (“Obesity may blunt effectiveness of coronavirus vaccine”) regarding the decline in protection of vaccines for the more than 107 million American adults who are obese.

Reading about the study done by China in March that heavier patients with COVID-19 were more likely to die than leaner ones, it follows that, as the article states, “a perilous future awaited the U.S., whose population is among the heaviest in the world.”

If you haven’t yet read the article, it is quite eye-opening and well worth your time.

Some weeks ago, a prominent doctor specializing in diet was asked about the blame game going on in the United States with respect to our high rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Her opinion was that our deaths are much more the result of the high rate of obesity and diabetes, rather than the fault of who currently occupies the White House.

The blame game in our society needs to stop, no matter the issue. Those at the top in all parties need to set a much better example for the country they pledged to serve when elected. Rather than blaming, unite and create ways to better address and lower our country’s obesity and diabetes rates, as well as other related diseases.

A healthy nation in the future will be a nation much better prepared to face and conquer the next health challenge.

Ginny Morse

Clay Township