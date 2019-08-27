I’m writing this letter on behalf of our great leaders who die too young. We have some very sick people in this world. They are very hateful and nasty and have sick minds. Why do people kill and murder?
Good people are out there trying to do good for others. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., President Abraham Lincoln, President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Malcolm X all died so we can have freedom in the United States of America.
We must stop gun violence and ban all kinds of handguns and assault weapons. Let’s everyone wake up and come together to stop the hate and violence of all kinds.
Let’s have peace in America and around the world.
Joe Underwood
Lancaster