“Never again.” What does it mean? We used to wonder, “Why didn’t the good people in Germany speak out; stop the dictator; do something/anything to save the Jews (including our relatives) and other groups from their terrible deaths?”
But does “never again” just mean the groups who were harassed and assassinated then? If it does, we haven’t learned anything!
Our current White House resident should not denigrate those who speak out. “Send them back” is a cry that begins the saga of a want-to-be dictator we must not follow. Elected officials who don’t have the guts to speak out against him are silent contributors to his success.
Now we begin to understand the helplessness the good people in Germany most likely felt almost a century ago. 2020 must be the year we show the world that we in the USA will never again let that hatred and its destructive actions happen to any group or any individual who states her or his opinion — whether we agree with that opinion or not.
Rhea and Phil Starr
East Hempfield Township