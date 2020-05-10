I am so tired of seeing the greedy “me, me, me” people who are having so many “freedoms” taken away from them, and the others who are buying supplies as though they won’t be able to get out of their homes for a year!

Some Americans are too entitled. They don’t know how to do without. So many serious health conditions are being discovered due to the novel coronavirus, yet people are still defying social distancing and are not wearing masks.

I wonder what they would do in another country? I have friends in Panama who send me their COVID-19 updates. They are on 24-hour quarantines and can only leave their homes for a few hours at a time. People who go out other than their specified times face hefty fines and may be sentenced to jail or two weeks of community service. In the past month, over 18,000 people have been arrested.

And people here are complaining!

Come on, people. Grow up! Start thinking of the people you are possibly affecting with your actions and forget about yourselves for a little while. The world will be a better place.

Jackie Rampulla

East Hempfield Township