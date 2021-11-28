I am writing in response to the Nov. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Hate Exposed”) about the white nationalists who held a rally in Lancaster Township in August 2020. It scares me to think this kind of activity would be happening in our community. These kinds of activities should be followed closely by local, state and federal authorities. It seems that history has not taught people the hard lessons that millions went through.

I am reminded of the words written by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller:

First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.

Wake up America; speak out or take a stand. There is already talk about burning books in Virginia.

Robert Donnelly

East Hempfield Township