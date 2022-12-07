Housing has become a commodity. This is an unfortunate reality in 21st century America. I say unfortunate because of the considerable number of people who are either homeless or ill-housed in the “Good Old USA.”

Some of us learned in our youth that the three basic needs for survival are food, clothing and shelter. How can we advance as a society if we allow shelter to become so expensive that those who are working and making minimum wage cannot afford decent housing?

The conditions the homeless live under is readily apparent if you walk on many of our streets or live near some of our parks. The conditions that the ill-housed face is not as apparent, but just as unacceptable to any true Christian.

There is no single cure for this issue, but that does not mean we should not be addressing it. Many of our ill-housed work, but they do not make enough money to afford decent housing. As an example: If a worker is making $12 an hour, or $480 a week, how could he or she pay for a decent apartment when apartments start at about $900 a month?

There are organizations working on this issue, and I salute them. However, we need a larger societal effort, unless we are willing to allow this to continue here in Lancaster County. As a Christian, in this season of Advent, I pray that we will all work to house the homeless and ill-housed.

John Gouveia

Lancaster