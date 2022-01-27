Climate change is starting to affect not just this country, but the whole planet.

2020 went into the books as the hottest year ever observed. Global temperatures are slowly rising, and it’s affecting the way we live. Ice caps are melting, which is making sea levels rise, which puts some areas in danger of severe flooding and could make them uninhabitable.

Heavy storms are more likely to occur; this puts not just human life but wildlife and aquatic life in danger.

We must start doing things to stop or at least decrease the rate of climate change. Some things that can be done are planting trees, limiting travel and stopping the burning of things that aren’t supposed to be burned. If we do all of these things, we could slow the rate of climate change and also decrease air pollution.

The purpose of this letter is to express my opinion on this and try to encourage others to start doing things to slow the effects of climate change.

Jasen Lutz

Quarryville

Grade 9, Solanco High School