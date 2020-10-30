All you hear about these days is a “rigged election” and that the rigging is being done by the Democrats. And that the election will be a hoax.

WRONG!

We might have a rigged election, but, in my view, President Donald Trump is the one rigging the election. I don’t care what your party affiliation might be because Trump is attacking the very foundations of our democracy. As Americans, we need to wake up to the reality!

Trump has worked to stack the Supreme Court in his favor, seemingly so he can challenge the election results. Meanwhile, he and Republicans work behind the scenes to suppress the Democratic vote.

Trump is constantly making statements that he might not step aside if he loses because, in his mind, such an election result would be rigged. His strategy is seemingly that if he states “rigged election” enough, people will begin to believe it is true.

I believe we have become blind to this reality of Trump’s manipulation of his supporters — whom he really does not care about. Many have unwittingly accepted his desire for absolute power, driven by his narcissistic behavior.

It is time as Americans — no matter your present party affiliation — to say “No!” to this behavior and vote him out of office. If we don’t, the American ideals that we strived to develop as a country for over 250 years will be lost for generations to come.

John Gould

New Holland