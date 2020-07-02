I certainly appreciate Jean Bickmire’s June 23 op-ed on the organization Have A Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System (“We must confront racism in Lancaster”). Reform of the system that disproportionately arrests, convicts and sentences Black and Latino citizens is long overdue.

Missing from the perspectives of many white citizens is the understanding that persons of color — no matter their socioeconomic status — experience questioning and neglect solely because of their name or appearance. This is sometimes referred to as implicit bias, and at times it becomes quite explicit and egregious.

Systemic racism of this type is part of our culture, from the way we are socialized as children to the way we are taught in schools, which tend to glorify white leaders and omit the enormous contributions of soldiers, writers, athletes, scientists and others who have helped to build this nation. Often this bias becomes codified in our institutions, and we must all work to identify such policies and root them out.

We all need to attend to the nuances in the way others are treated and the way policies affect them; it's not just the “bad apples,” but the culture in this great country that has affected the way we view and treat others. Yes, the country is great, though individuals and policies often fail to live up to its ideals.

Terry Patterson

San Francisco, California

Lancaster Catholic High School Class of 1964