The writer of the July 27 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “No sympathy for those in prison” seemingly argues that no condition for inmates should be considered too inhumane because they broke a law or are charged with doing so.

Potentially lethal heat is OK, in the letter writer’s view, as are a lack of hot water and adequate heat in the winter. Any condition is apparently what they deserve. Are we really that oblivious to the results of such treatment?

I believe we need a comprehensive public discussion on the purposes of incarceration. Punishment for crime is the obvious first priority. But what then?

Will the new county jail include a library with textbooks and good literature? Will there be a classroom for GED tutoring, so that a convicted person might leave prison a bit more qualified for gainful employment?

Will there be garden plots on site for those prisoners who now are (or at least once were) transported to Conestoga Park for work detail? Will there be a small clinic and medical personnel on site to help with minor medical issues and provide much-needed help for those with mental health issues? How about a person on staff whose position is to help released prisoners integrate back into society successfully?

All these things cost money. So does crime. Which is the better investment — being proactive or reactive?

Doris Russ

Salunga