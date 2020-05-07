Where has the faith in God gone, as we fear and hide from this virus? God gave us power over the devil in Jesus’ name. How will we react when the devil comes to Earth? God has power over all pandemics. It’s time for us to open our Bibles and renew our faith in God and receive his power.

God’s people, in my view, should not be hiding, but be at church on Sunday proclaiming his promises and building up the faith in God. The Constitution gives us separation of church and state. Are you going to let man take away your right to worship God? It’s time to let God rule your life, not man, who will let you down.

Jesus told his disciples that the thing to watch in the end times is deception. You have been deceived on this virus. Read Mark 13 to see what Jesus says about the end times. Global warming is, in my view, man’s excuse for God’s actions in the end times on the weather.

We also took God from our schools and wonder why there are school shootings. If you don’t have God, you have the devil — that is the answer. It’s time for Christians to read the Bible, renew our faith and get this country back to God.

I believe God gives you protection from this virus and from evil, if you have faith in him. Open the Bible and read God’s words to you and pray for his guidance.

Glen Fry

East Cocalico Township