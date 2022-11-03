As Election Day approaches, my hope is that Pennsylvanians will remember Jan. 6, 2021.

It is my view that then-President Donald Trump was responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol, plain and simple, and that three candidates on the ballot in Pennsylvania have been groomed by Trump to become his yes-men to help him get back into office in 2024. One of them, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hours after the Capitol riot.

The threats to our democracy are the strongest right here between our U.S. borders. I do not believe that Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz or Smucker have true plans to protect and represent all of Pennsylvania, but only to use their influence to help Trump accomplish his quest for power.

I will be voting for Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman and Bob Hollister, who I believe will serve all Pennsylvania’s citizens. They will advocate for our democracy, our hard-earned rights and the preservation of the environment. I am so glad we have candidates who believe in the truth and are ready to fight the dangers we face.

Mary Anne Hicks

Warwick Township