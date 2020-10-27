I have come to rethink my understanding of our American character. I have always believed that most of my fellow citizens thought that we should have the right to our own opinions without being ridiculed and that we could usually find a respectful way to disagree without being disagreeable.

I believe this fair-mindedness is an essential element of a democracy, even (or precisely) to the extent that we are prepared to fight for the right of others to hold what may be opposing opinions.

Realizing that so many of my fellow citizens do not seem to feel as I do has been eye-opening. I recognize that my outlook has been naive, and now I fear it will be difficult to find our way back to a collective willingness to put the needs of our democracy above our own.

I believe the threat our country faces is fundamental and persistent and can’t be eliminated by simply changing the occupant of the White House. The real work needed to literally make us great again falls to each of us individually. We must channel our founders and look outside of ourselves to identify and support a greater good.

As Benjamin Franklin famously replied when asked what type of government the Constitutional Convention had agreed to: “a republic, if you can keep it.” As complacent as we have been about nurturing this republic, I genuinely hope that we can find within ourselves the character, the commitment and the civility needed to “keep” it.

John Fitz

Cornwall

Lebanon County