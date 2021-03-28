Some Republican legislators in various states — including our commonwealth — still believe in the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Gerrymandering and the implementation of voter identification laws, in my view, systematically deny us of our right to vote.

But now some Republicans have brought back an old friend used by past segregationists — Mr. Jim Crow himself — to deny the rights of some people to vote. I believe these Republicans blame everyone, especially Black Americans, who helped to defeat their autocrat.

Mr. Jim Crow wants to minimize everything he can by limiting voting hours — no more souls to the polls on Sunday — and by making people stand in lines for hours to vote.

Well, as a Black American, no more trying to guess how many jelly beans are in a jar or making us take a literacy test. You have lynched us and bombed our places of worship, and yet we have persevered through 400 years of racism. You continue to underestimate the strength and resilience of Black Americans.

For I’m one of millions who will not be intimidated, and I’m proud of my Blackness.

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster