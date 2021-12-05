Special thanks for the letter to the editor from members of the Lancaster Theological Seminary faculty about “hate-filled rhetoric” (“We declare our solidarity with Jewish community”) and for the POWER Interfaith column co-signed by area clergy, authored by the Rev. Matthew Lenahan (“Local clergy denounce antisemitism and racism”), along with several other supportive letters published in the Nov. 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

The POWER Interfaith column appealed to congregants of Christian churches to join them in sowing “seeds of true understanding and respect for the growing diversity in our county” and the world.

A hostile evil spirit has infiltrated civilian and political thinking and attitudes across this nation and the world. Scripture speaks of “the prince of the power of the air, now at work in the children of disobedience.”

This evil spirit is fomented by state and federal elected officials such as U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene. It influences the mind and spirit of neighbors and friends. It takes captive closed-minded political and religious ideologies. We, citizens of character, bear responsibility not only to reject such hostility, but also to create events to help people process habituated hostilities.

This writer applauds the Nov. 21 messages, and urges these leaders to organize safe places with skilled resource people who can help angry people process their destructive impulses. While some claim hate speech to be “symbolic” and controlled in legislative chambers, such speech influences popular culture and is acted out overtly, sometimes violently, by disturbed persons who have lost impulse control.

Urbane Peachey

Manheim Township