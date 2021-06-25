I am responding to the June 15 letter “Questions existence of systemic racism,” which argued that systemic racism in the United States is divisive and that it is a “big lie.”

Just because some people of color have been successful in their careers does not prove there is no systemic racism in our country. Nor does talking about systemic racism mean that everything about our country is negative.

What it does do is encourage us to look honestly at our history and the resulting policies and systems that continue to treat people of color unfairly and unjustly.

This includes the way our country killed Indigenous people, forced them off their land and violated treaty obligations. It includes our history of slavery and segregation, as well as continued patterns of unequal funding of schools and health care; voter suppression; police violence; and a criminal justice system that disproportionately targets communities of color.

We cannot become the free and democratic country we claim to be until we face these realities and make the necessary changes.

Two very helpful books that detail some of this history are Isabel Wilkerson’s “The Warmth of Other Suns” and Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law.” I encourage everyone to read them.

Linda Peachey

Lancaster